Malcolm-Jamal Warner's mom posts tribute on social media

It has been more than three weeks since the death of actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who drowned off the coast of Costa Rica on July 20.

What they're saying:

Now, for the first time, his mother and former manager is speaking publicly about the legacy her son leaves behind.

In a heartfelt social media post, Pamela Warner described her son as her "teacher, coach, confidant, and best friend," adding that being his mother was an honor she will carry for the rest of her life. She also urged fans to take comfort in knowing that he was at peace.

Warner’s representative told USA Today that a tribute event honoring the television icon will take place sometime between the end of the year and early 2026.

The backstory:

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the beloved actor best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, died on July 20 after drowning off the coast of Costa Rica. According to reports, the 54-year-old was swimming when he encountered trouble in the water and could not be rescued in time. His death shocked fans around the world, as Warner had remained active in television, film, and music throughout his career. Authorities in Costa Rica confirmed the cause of death as accidental drowning.

Warner moved to Atlanta when he starred in "The Resident," which was filmed inside the High Museum in Midtown Atlanta. He remained active until his death in Atlanta's music and cultural scene.

