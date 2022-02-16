Woman dead, second driver injured in crash on I-285 in Clayton County

article

The Clayton County Police Department said a woman is dead and another driver is hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 285.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the crash on Interstate 285 in Clayton County blocked all eastbound lanes Wednesday morning.

Police said a woman was found dead in the roadway. The other driver is in critical condition.

One car was on fire at the scene.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said emergency personnel responded to the scene east of Interstate 75 but all lanes re-opened by 10:40 a.m.. Police said the wreck was near Old Dixie Road.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

