Major wreck closes southbound lanes on I-285 in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews are addressing a major wreck that shut down all southbound lanes on Interstate 285 in DeKalb County, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
All southbound lanes are closed before the E Ponce de Leon Avenue and Church Street exit.
Firefighters appeared to be trying to free someone from a car caught underneath a tractor-trailer. A medical helicopter responded to the scene to airlift a victim.
A major wreck on I-285 in DeKalb County. (FOX 5 Atlanta)
The delay has caused traffic to reduce to slow speeds or completely stop past the Interstate 85 interchange towards Buford Highway.
GDOT estimates it will take until 6 p.m. to clear the accident and for roads to fully re-open. GDOT initially estimated to clear the accident by 4:10 p.m.
A major wreck on I-285 in DeKalb County.
FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn if there are injuries.
