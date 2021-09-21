Major wreck closes southbound lanes on I-285 in DeKalb County

Crews are addressing a major wreck that shut down all southbound lanes on Interstate 285 in DeKalb County, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

All southbound lanes are closed before the E Ponce de Leon Avenue and Church Street exit.

Firefighters appeared to be trying to free someone from a car caught underneath a tractor-trailer. A medical helicopter responded to the scene to airlift a victim.

A major wreck on I-285 in DeKalb County. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The delay has caused traffic to reduce to slow speeds or completely stop past the Interstate 85 interchange towards Buford Highway.

GDOT estimates it will take until 6 p.m. to clear the accident and for roads to fully re-open. GDOT initially estimated to clear the accident by 4:10 p.m.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn if there are injuries.

