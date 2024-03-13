Major road project in Sandy Springs kicks off Wednesday morning

article

A major road improvement project will get underway at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Sandy Springs.

The Mount Vernon Highway/Johnson Ferry Road Improvement Project will reduce Johnson Ferry Road and Mount Vernon Highway to one lane through late August.

As part of this traffic shift, the current left-through lane on eastbound Mt. Vernon Highway between Roswell Road and Galambos Way will become a left-turn ONLY lane. The right-through lane on Johnson Ferry Road will become a right-turn, left-turn, and through lane. Expect traffic delays during your morning and evening commutes, according to the city of Sandy Springs.

The project, which is to improve vehicular and pedestrian mobility and reduce congestion in the area, is expected to take a total of two years to complete. Read more about the project here.