Major crash closes I-75 SB in Butts County | What we know

A crash along Interstate 75 in Butts County has the southbound lanes completely closed, and the northbound lanes backed up for miles.

The crash happened just north of State Route 16 in Butts County, but traffic is being diverted from the highway in Henry County.

Traffic is being routed onto Bill Gardner Parkway at exit 212.

Drivers can try taking State Route 155 or U.S. 23 as an alternate.

It was not immediately clear if southbound traffic was being allowed on at the State Route 16 on-ramp or if drivers would need to get back on the interstate at Barnesville-Jackson Road.

Northbound traffic remains slow-moving with the highway clogged up for more than five miles. One of the four lanes of traffic remains closed.

Few details about the crash have been released other than it involved an overturned tractor trailer.

It was not clear when the interstate would reopen.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.