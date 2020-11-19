Chew Edwin Molina from the Iberian Pig joins shows us how to make a stuffing/dressing for Thanksgiving plus a mac and cheese dish using Mahon cheese.

Mahon Crema for Macaroni and Cheese recipe from Iberian Pig

1.5 Cups A.P Flour

1# of Butter

9 cups milk

5 Cups Heavy Cream

2# Grated mahon cream

.5 C minced garlic

.5 C minced shallot

.5 C white wine

1 TBSP cumin

1TBSP coriander

Salt t.t

In large pot, melt butter on medium heat. Add minced shallot and garlic and sweat until translucent. Add flour. Whisk continuously as roux forms. Work out any clumps. Add white wine. Let reduce by ½ Add Cream and Milk. Bring to simmer. Add cheese and all the seasonings. Simmer 15-20min. Make sure to keep whisking the bottom to avoid scorching. Blend with stick blender or in vitamix. Store and reserve.

Gremolata for Macaroni and Cheese recipe. This goes on top of dish.

4Cups Panko

1/4 # Butter

6 cloves garlic (wrasped on microplane)

1 lemons (zest only)

1C chopped parsley

s+p to taste

Mince parsley and set aside Melt butter in medium rondo Add panko and sir continuously. DO NOT LEAVE ALONE Once the panko shows light color, add lemon zest and garlic. Keep stirring until even golden-brown color. Season with salt and pepper Add minced parsley right before cooling. Place on a sheet pan and let cool at room temp. Store at room temp in a sealed container.

Stuffing Recipe:

2 apples peeled and sliced

1 cup of walnuts toasted and chopped fine

2 loaves of cubed bread large with crust

2 tablespoon poultry seasoning

¼ cup of celery leaves

2# of sweet Italian sausage fully cooked

2 cups of stock or 1 bouillon cube dissolved in hot water

1 cup of fully cooked giblets chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

In a sauté pan sauté the sausage until fully cooked. Add the poultry seasoning, celery leaves, walnuts, apples, and giblets. Mix thoroughly. Add the chicken stock and turn off the heat. Pour into a bowl with the diced bread and mix thoroughly until all liquid is absorbed and mixture is tacky. Stuff into bird’s cavity and neck cavity and cook until done, or pour mixture into a casserole dish and bake at 350 for 25 minutes.