Mae to join Joanne and Paul for 'The Nutcracker' performances this December

It is one of the greatest ballets of all time and a family Christmas tradition for many. At the Roswell Cultural Arts Center, it’s also a FOX 5 family affair.

Good Day Atlanta’s Joanne Feldman and Paul Milliken will be returning for their third year performing with the Atlanta Dance Theatre’s annual production, but they will be joined by another from FOX 5.

Mae, who is golden retriever and yellow Labrador mix, will be joining them on stage.

Saturday, the dancers got to meet Mae, who was being accompanied by FOX 5’s Christine Sperow.

Mae also got a chance to try on her tutu.

Why is Mae at FOX 5 Atlanta?

For the next two years, a group of FOX 5 employees will be taking care of Mae every single day and working with the nonprofit to train Mae to become a life-changing service dog for a special family.

It is the second time FOX 5 has joined with Canine Assistants.

You can follow Mae's journey on Good Day Atlanta and on her Instagram.

How to get tickets to see The Nutcracker

"The Nutcracker" centers on a young girl named Clara and her adventures with a magical Nutcracker Prince following a big Christmas Eve party. And just like last year, Clara’s parents are being portrayed by familiar faces to viewers of Good Day Atlanta’s Good Day Atlanta’s Joanne Feldman and Paul Milliken.

The show runs from Dec. 8-10.

Showtimes for "The Nutcracker" are 7 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday; tickets range from $24.50 to $32.50 and are available by clicking here. The Roswell Cultural Arts Center is located at 950 Forrest Street in Roswell.