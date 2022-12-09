Joanne and Paul turn up and turnout in 'The Nutcracker'

Mikhail Baryshnikov. Margot Fonteyn. Rudolf Nureyev. Misty Copeland.

These are just four of the names found at the top of many "greatest ballet dancers of all time" lists. But after this weekend, will the names Joanne Feldman and Paul Milliken also find a place near the top?

Well, probably not. But our Good Day dancing duo will be back on the stage, helping to spread a little holiday cheer in Atlanta Dance Theatre’s annual production of "The Nutcracker"!

This year’s production of "The Nutcracker" presented by Atlanta Dance Theatre in partnership with Roswell Cultural Arts will run for four performances at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center, starting this Friday evening and continuing with two performances on Saturday and a matinée on Sunday. Once again, the holiday classic is choreographed by Atlanta Dance Theatre Artistic Director Shelley Grames, and features dancers from the pre-professional company alongside guest artists.

Now, we probably don’t need to give you any details about "The Nutcracker", considering the fact that attending a performance is a Christmas tradition for many families around the world. But in case you don’t know much about the ballet, it centers on a young girl named Clara and her adventures with a magical Nutcracker Prince following a big Christmas Eve party. And just like last year, Clara’s parents are being portrayed by familiar faces to viewers of Good Day Atlanta: Joanne…and the guy writing this article!

Showtimes for "The Nutcracker" are 7 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday; tickets range from $24.50 to $32.50 and are available by clicking here. The Roswell Cultural Arts Center is located at 950 Forrest Street in Roswell.

We spent the morning getting in a little extra rehearsal before opening night, click the video player to check out our moves at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center!