Macon woman arrested after false report about McDonald's customer with gun

A young woman was arrested last week in Bibb County after she called 9-1-1 and reported a hostage situation inside a local McDonald's.

It happened on April 7. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the 9-1-1 center received at call at 4:24 p.m. from a female who said there was an irate male in the lobby who was upset that his order was wrong.

She went on to say that the male was holding 5 people, including children, at gunpoint. She told 9-1-1 that the male had a large firearm and was threatening to kill anyone who screamed. She claimed that she was in the bathroom.

When Bibb County deputies arrived at the McDonald's, they discovered everything was normal. They were able to identify 18-year-old Tiara Simoune Everett of Macon as the suspected caller and placed her under arrest. She was transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and charged with making a false report of a crime and unlawful conduct during a 9-1-1 call.