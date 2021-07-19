Macon student struck by lighting while vacationing, family says

article

A Georgia teenager is hospitalized after his family said he was struck by lightning while on vacation.

Stratford Academy, a private school in Macon, shared an image of the student, Walker Bethune, and a Caring Bridge journal entry about his recovery.

The entry said he and his family were vacationing in Marco Island, Florida, when he was struck.

Family members immediately administered CPR. Bethune was rushed to a local hospital.

Once stabilized, he was life-flighted to University of Miami Health, Jackson Memorial Ryder Burn & Trauma Center.

"There is so, so much going on right now, that updating is difficult due to conditions frequently changing," His family wrote on Caring Bridge. "Though, critically stable, we are celebrating each small, baby step victory as they come. The outpouring of prayer, love, support and friendship continues to be felt. Know that we have read and listened to each message, even though it is difficult for us to respond to each and every one."

The family is accepting donations through Caring Bridge.

