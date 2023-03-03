Georgia middle school teacher arrested for allegedly molesting student in library closet

article

A Macon, Georgia, middle school special education teacher was arrested this week on allegations that he molested a student at school, according to law enforcement officials.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said at about 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 23, deputies responded to reports of a child molestation case at Howard Middle School.

When the deputies arrived, they spoke with a witness in the principal’s office, who said she saw Cedric Goolsby, 56, with a student whose shirt was flipped up near her neck.

The witness told deputies she reported the incident to the principal immediately after she saw it.

The witness told deputies she was locking up a room in the school when she saw the student with the shirt around her neck. Goolsby, the witness told police, allegedly had his face near the student’s breast region.

Goolsby was questioned about the incident and denied all allegations of child molestation.

The sheriff’s office reviewed surveillance footage which showed the student and Goolsby enter a storage room in the library at 3:51 p.m.

The incident has been handed over to the Crimes Against Children investigation team and the investigation is ongoing.

Howard Middle School principal Tony Jones did not immediately respond to questions about the incident on Wednesday.

CBS station WMAZ in Macon reported that Jones sent a message to parents saying the school is cooperating with investigators. He also said the suspect no longer works for the district.

Goolsby remains in the Bibb County jail on a charge of child molestation and is being held without bond.

