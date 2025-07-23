Macon man charged with rape, kidnapping after offering pedestrian ride

article

A Macon man is in custody after authorities say he sexually assaulted a stranger who he offered a ride to.

Antonio Eugene Copeland is charged with kidnapping and rape in connection with the investigation.

What we know:

Bibb County deputies say the assault happened just before midnight on July 15 on Eisenhower Parkway.

According to investigators, the victim was walking on the parkway near Fulton Mill Road when Copeland pulled over and offered them a ride.

Authorities say the victim declined the offer, but instead of driving away, Copeland reportedly approached them from behind, pulled out a gun, and fired at them.

While the victim was not shot, authorities say they were assaulted by Copeland. The victim was able to escape from Copeland when he took them to a convenience store on Sardis Church Road, officials reported.

Deputies arrested Copeland at a home in Macon on Tuesday morning.

What's next:

Copeland is being held in custody without bond.