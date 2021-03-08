Mackenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, marries Seattle teacher
Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, has remarried.
According to FOX Business, Scott's new husband is Dan Jewett, a science teacher at a grade school in Seattle.
Scott met Bezos over 25 years ago and helped him start Amazon.
At last check, Scott is the 22nd richest person in the world with a net worth of $53 billion.
But she has pledged to give much of that away to charity, including Historic Black Colleges and Universities including Clark Atlanta University.
Bezos released a statement saying he is happy and excited for the new couple.
