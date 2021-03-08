Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Mackenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, marries Seattle teacher

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Trending Live
FOX 5 Atlanta

Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, has remarried.

According to FOX Business, Scott's new husband is Dan Jewett, a science teacher at a grade school in Seattle.

Scott met Bezos over 25 years ago and helped him start Amazon.

At last check, Scott is the 22nd richest person in the world with a net worth of $53 billion.

But she has pledged to give much of that away to charity, including Historic Black Colleges and Universities including Clark Atlanta University.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Bezos released a statement saying he is happy and excited for the new couple.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.