Philanthropist gives record-breaking gift to Clark Atlanta University

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated an unrestricted $15 million gift to Clark Atlanta University - the single largest private gift in the university's history.

Scott, a philanthropist and novelist who was formerly married to Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, donated as part of a four-month mission. In total, Scott donated nearly $4.2 billion in gifts to 384 organizations across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C.

In a statement, Clark Atlanta President Georgia T. French Jr. said that he was "extremely honored" to receive the gift, thanking Scott for her investment into the university.

"This transformational gift will enable the University to strengthen our academic programs; support academic innovation initiatives; enhance our campus infrastructure; provide scholarship support to students; and, build on our endowment,” French said.

French said that the gift would also inspire other individuals, corporations, and foundations to also give to the Historically Black College and University.

"Our enrollment is strong and growing across all four schools, particularly at the graduate degree level," he said. "With additional financial resources, the University can continue to strengthen academic programs, retain and recruit talented faculty, provide more scholarships to students, and renovate several historic buildings and residence halls on campus.”

Along with Clark Atlanta University, Scott also donated to groups including Easterseals East Georgia, Easterseals North Georgia, Goodwill of Middle Georgia & the CSRA, Goodwill of North Georgia, Goodwill of Southeast Georgia, YMCA of Metro Atlanta, and the YWCA of Greater Atlanta.

