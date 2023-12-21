Mableton nonprofit target of repeated battery thefts to vehicles

The executive director of a Mableton nonprofit says the organization continues to fall victim to someone stealing expensive batteries from their vehicles.

Luther Washington, the executive director and founder of the Family Life Restoration Center, says nine batteries have been stolen in recent months with the most recent incident on December 7.

"Whenever you take something from us, it hurts us," said Washington. "The services we provide are free, so it hurts us every time somebody steals from us."

Washington says over the last few months, someone has stolen three batteries from their truck, and on two occasions, their bus. "I could not believe it. I could not believe it," he said.

Surveillance video taken by cameras at their distribution facility on December 7 shows someone pacing around the property before getting on the ground next to the bus. Then the person appears to take items from the bottom of it. Video shows the person walking away with two items in hand, then comes back for a third.

"We're the kind of organization that if you come to us and say hey, I need some batteries for my vehicle, give us the opportunity to give you some batteries," said Washington.

He tells us he filed police reports for the first two incidents but not for the most recent incident on December 7. Instead, he's asking whomever this mystery thief is to return what was taken. "I'm hoping that somebody would see this and whoever the person is. I mean if they would return the batteries, that's fine. Chances are I don't think that's going to happen, but just stop doing it."