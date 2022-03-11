Mableton cityhood question passes Georgia House

article

A bill putting the issue of the Mableton cityhood passed the Georgia House on Friday.

HB 839 would put the question on incorporating the city before residents through special election no later than November 2022.

I want to thank my colleagues in the Georgia House of Representatives for showing their bipartisan support of this resident-led cityhood effort," said bill sponsor State Representative Erica Thomas, D-Austell. "This community is so tight-knit that residents already believe that Mableton is a city. Residents have fought long and hard to establish a local government for themselves, and I am proud to carry this legislation on their behalf."

The city would have a council made of a mayor and six members, each who would serve four years. A municipal court would also be created.

The bill now heads to the House Senate.

The question about City of East Cobb forming its own city will be placed on the May ballot. Two more bill creating possible the cities of Vinings and Lost Mountain are still working their way through the legislature.

