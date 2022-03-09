Questions swirl around cityhood in Cobb County

Cityhood is a hot topic in Cobb County. Voters in four parts of the county will soon be making a decision on whether they want to become their own city.

Wednesday evening, residents gathered at a town hall to find answers to many of their questions.

Many at the meeting said they're going to have to vote on cityhood in May and at this point they just don't have enough information to make an informed decision.

"I think the lack of information has caused a lot of confusion and people aren't sure how they feel about it yet," said David Seckinger who lives near the boundary of one of the proposed cities.

East Cobb, Vinings, Mableton and Lost Mountain could become their own cities. Cobb County officials said they know there's a lot of concern about the impact this would have on those who live within the boundaries as well as how it would affect the rest of the county.

If all four cities were formed, the county would take a financial hit.

"Total overall impact $41 million reduction in revenue," said Bill Volckman, Cobb County CFO.

County officials addressed questions on topics from parks to public safety, schools and taxes.

"I am not aware of any new city that has formed that has not raised taxes," said Chairwoman Lisa Cupid.

Some like the idea of becoming their own city.

"We're still Cobb County residents, but we just want the opportunity to control a little bit of the planning and zoning," said Tom Davies who lives within the boundaries of the proposed city of Lost Mountain.

Others don't think it makes sense to leave the county.

"I don't want to step away from the great services that Cobb offers, particularly police and fire and 911 emergency services, we don't see the purpose in it," said Mindy Seger who is with the East Cobb Alliance.

But many in the crowd still had not made up their minds, and came to the town hall to find out how it all works and how it will affect them.

But mostly, those who need and want to know how all of this will work and how it will affect them.

"If it's the way to go then that's what we need to do, but we want to make sure the numbers are right and we don't look back later and say we might have been bushwhacked," said Steve Zickar who has some concerns about cityhood.

County officials said there will be more meetings and more town halls before voters go to the polls.

