Lyft passenger in Duluth arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting female driver

article

In a shocking incident, the Duluth Police Department arrested 25-year-old Antonio Cartagena on Oct. 10 on charges related to sexual battery and public indecency. This arrest stemmed from a disturbing occurrence that transpired while Cartagena was a passenger in a Lyft vehicle. The unsettling incident unfolded at the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and North Berkeley Lake Road.

According to the authorities, Cartagena was seated in the rear of the Lyft vehicle when he engaged in inappropriate and lewd behavior. He allegedly reached out and groped a 55-year-old female victim, who was the driver in this case. The victim then turned around only to discover that Cartagena was allegedly partially nude and engaging in lewd acts. Cartagena hastily exited the vehicle and fled the scene before law enforcement officers could arrive.

Cartagena was arrested shortly after. He is being charged with Sexual Battery (OCGA 16-6-22.1) and Public Indecency (OCGA 16-6-8(b)). He has been booked into the Gwinnett County Jail to await further legal proceedings.

The Duluth Police Department is urging anyone who might have experienced a similar ordeal involving Antonio Cartagena to come forward. Detective Javier Bahamundi can be reached at (678) 512-3708 and is prepared to assist those who have been affected by this incident.