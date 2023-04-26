4 arrested after snatch-and-grab theft at Lululemon store in Peachtree City

Four Atlanta men are under arrest after a $7,000 snatch-and-grab robbery at a Lululemon store in Peachtree City.

At the Avenue Peachtree City shopping center Tuesday, a shopper snapped a photo of three suspected robbers leaving a Lululemon store with armloads of stolen merchandise.

Police provided that photo to FOX 5 as well as one snapped of the getaway car. Investigators say those photos helped police arrest the four men who are now charged with the theft.

Within minutes, a patrol officer pulled behind the red Subaru SUV. Although the suspects changed the license plate after leaving the store, Peachtree City Police say technology helped them identify it as the right car.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Peachtree City Police Department)

They say the driver made the mistake of pulling into a different shopping center, where police blocked the exits and made the arrests.

Under arrest is 19-year-old Quintavious Gooch, 26-year-old Nicholas Lynch, 20-year-old Braylon Shivers and 19-year-old Bayo Allen.

The four men are charged with felony shoplifting and chargers for the stolen license plate, also misdemeanor marijuana possession.

(Peachtree City Police Department)

With multiple calls to 911 and the photos, police are hoping the public help and the quick actions of their officers sends a message to snatch and grab thieves not target Peachtree City, where a previous robbery ended with a Victoria's Secret employee being pepper sprayed and the suspects endangering shoppers in the parking lot during the getaway.

Peachtree City Police say the corporate office of Lululemon told investigators the four men, wearing the same clothing, were responsible for another high-dollar snatch and grab of Lululemon store in metro Atlanta that they say happened the night before.