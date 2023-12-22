LT's Wings in southwest Atlanta to close after nearly 30 years

If you live or frequent southwest Atlanta, you have no doubt heard of LT's Wings.

After much consideration, the restaurant staple is closing its doors tomorrow after almost 30 years of business.

The owners say a lot of people don't realize LT's first opened during the Olympic year of 1996, but when Coca-Cola retiree George Jeter and his wife Doris Jeter bought the business in 2002, the restaurant really expanded.

Loyal customers, like Sylvia Suitt, have been ordering succulent wings with the secret sauce at the Fairburn Road institution for decades.

"LT's Wings and things has been an institution here in southwest Atlanta for over 20 to 30 years," Suitt told FOX 5.

The Jeters have made the difficult decision to close their doors, a decision customers are disappointed by.

"We are sorry to see it close. The owners are wonderful people. They have the best wings in all of Atlanta, let's admit it," Suitt continued.

The cozy restaurant has attracted mayors, NBA athletes, and many from Atlanta's entertainment community.

"Cam Newton, Dwight Howard, Natrez Patrick, Bill Campbell, Shirley Franklin, Kasim Reed, Keisha Lance Bottoms, all of them," said owner Doris Jeter. "And of course, [Andrew] Young first and foremost."

Mrs. Jeter says growth in the thriving Cascade corridor ultimately forced the locally owned restaurant out.

"We went from being six choices in this corridor to being the same six, but there are 70 other choices that can be made now. Because it's our community, we want more choices, but as a mom-and-pop business, those choices made business slow for us," the retiree said.

Mrs. Jeter says there are personal reasons too. Her husband, George, had been the engine that made the business flourish.

"The economics of it and my husband's health. He has dementia," Mrs. Jeter revealed.

Customer Malcom Strickland started coming when he was just 5-years-old.

"I feel like they got the best wings and the family-friendly atmosphere. It has definitely been a staple in my whole childhood," Strickland said. "I really hope something can be done."

The last day to place your order is Saturday, Dec. 23. The restaurant will close for good at 8 p.m.