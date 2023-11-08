Chick-fil-A to open new location near Atlanta's Ponce City Market

Chick-fil-A has announced the company's plan to open its newest Atlanta restaurant next fall near Ponce City Market.

The Chick-fil-A Ponce de Leon location is set to open in fall 2024 where the sports bar Dugan's used to be.

The fast-food company says the restaurant will be designed to "fit seamlessly into the walkability of the neighborhood," and allow guests to walk directly to the Chick-fil-A and dine-in or carry out.

Unlike most of the fast-food restaurant's chain locations, the renderings for the new spot show that it won't have drive-thru lanes.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Courtesy Chick-fil-A)

The locally-owned and operated restaurant will sit about a half mile down the road from the Ponce de Leon Avenue and Boulevard location that opened over the summer.

"Since opening our Ponce & Boulevard restaurant over the summer, we look forward to adding another restaurant to the neighborhood," Chick-fil-A said in a statement.