Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says his mother has died

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan publicly announced the death of his mother in a tweet on Saturday morning.

Duncan said she died on Friday.

Condolences poured in the replies to the tweet, in which Duncan expressed his sorrow.

"I’m sad, I’m heartbroken, but I’m grateful God made her my mom," he wrote. "Love you mom!"

Duncan is in the final months of his first and only term as lieutenant governor, after he announced he would not seek re-election.

"It always feels coldest right before the sun rises," Duncan said, announcing his decision. "I believe that is the exact moment in time the Republican Party is caught in right now, and I am committed to being a part of creating those better days ahead for our conservative party all across this country."

He was elected Georgia’s lieutenant governor in November 2018.

Duncan recently published a book, "GOP 2.0: How the 2020 Election Can Lead to a Better Way Forward for America's Conservative Party." The book is Duncan’s take on what went wrong with former President Donald Trump and the aftermath of the 2020 election, though he never mentions Trump by name. He suggests ways for the GOP to appeal to more moderate voters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.