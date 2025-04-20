Lost stuffed otter at Atlanta airport sparks nationwide search for owner

The Brief A stuffed otter was found at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport near baggage claim, and officials are seeking help to reunite it with its owner. The plush toy, holding an orange starfish, was taken on a tour of the airport, including photos with Flash, a CBP Beagle Brigade rescue beagle. The public is encouraged to contact the airport's lost and found department and share the story on social media to help locate the otter's owner.



Easter is usually marked by bunny rabbits, but it’s an otter that is stealing hearts across the country.

And Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is looking to help it find its way back home.

The backstory:

A stuffed otter was found at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport over the weekend, according to a post on the airport’s official Facebook page.

Airport officials said the plush toy was discovered near baggage claim and is now in safe hands. They are asking for the public's help to reunite the "cuddly companion" with its owner.

What they're saying:

"This little otter took a wrong turn at baggage claim and is now looking for the way home!" officials wrote in a post.

Dig deeper:

The stuffed 12-inch-tall otter is holding an orange starfish.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A plush otter, measuring 12 inches in height and clutching a bright orange starfish, was discovered at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport)

Airport officials took the little one on a tour of the airport, snapping photos in the international concourse, airport atrium, and posing with Flash, a rescue beagle who is on U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Beagle Brigade.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the stuffed animal or knows someone who might be missing it is encouraged to contact the airport's lost and found department.