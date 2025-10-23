Loose trailer injures 2 men on I-20, DeKalb police looking for owner

article

The Brief • Two men seriously injured when a loose trailer hit them on I-20 West

• Pickup driver kept going and has not been identified

• Police ask anyone with information to contact DKPD or send anonymous tips through Tip411

DeKalb County Police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a hit-and-run driver after a detached trailer slammed into two men working on the shoulder of Interstate 20.

What we know:

The crash happened around 12:27 p.m. on Oct. 14 along Interstate 20 West near Wesley Chapel Road. Investigators say the victims had pulled over to reattach a trailer to their truck when another pickup traveling westbound lost its own trailer. The loose trailer — described as wood and metal with visible rust — struck the victims’ trailer and hit both men, leaving them with serious injuries. Police said the victims are expected to survive.

The driver of the pickup did not stop and has not been identified. Authorities have not yet determined the make or model of the truck involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the DeKalb County Police Department Traffic Specialist Unit at 770-724-7610. Anonymous tips can be shared through the Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411 followed by the information.