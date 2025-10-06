A look at who is running for Atlanta mayor in November 2025

The Brief Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens faces challengers in November election. The nonpartisan race decides who leads city departments and agencies. Early voting runs Oct. 14–31; Election Day is Nov. 4, runoff Dec. 3.



One of the most closely watched races on the November ballot is for mayor of Atlanta.

What we know:

The position is currently held by Andre Dickens, who is seeking re-election. Several challengers are hoping to unseat him, including Helmust "Love" Domagalski, Kalema Jackson and Eddie Meredith, according to the Center for Civic Innovation.

As the city’s chief executive officer, the mayor has the power to enforce the City Charter, oversee city departments, approve or veto legislation passed by the City Council, and submit an annual budget.

The mayor also serves as chair of the board of directors of Invest Atlanta, the city’s economic development authority; appoints all seven members of the city’s housing board; and names the police chief, fire chief, airport general manager, chief operating officer, and the heads of several executive offices, including Cultural Affairs, Sustainability & Resilience, Violence Reduction, Equity, and International & Immigrant Affairs.

The mayoral race is nonpartisan, meaning candidates do not run as members of a political party. The position carries a four-year term, with a limit of two terms.

Early voting will take place Oct. 14–31. Election Day is Nov. 4. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff will be held Dec. 3.

FOX 5 Atlanta is speaking with the candidates about their campaigns and what they hope to accomplish if elected.