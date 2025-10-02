Former police officer enters Atlanta mayor’s race

The Brief Kalema Jackson, a former Atlanta police officer, is challenging Mayor Andre Dickens in the Nov. 4 election. Jackson pledges to secure federal funding to improve Atlanta’s infrastructure, including roads and streets. With 13 years on the force, he says his law enforcement experience will guide crime reduction and police hiring.



Former Atlanta police officer Kalema Jackson is making his case to voters as he challenges Mayor Andre Dickens in the city’s upcoming election. Jackson, one of four candidates on the November 4 ballot, says his experience in law enforcement and focus on crime and infrastructure set him apart.

What they're saying:

"This is a city that I love and that I do not see myself anywhere else," Jackson said. "I saw opportunity. Here’s my chance. I saw doors opening up, and I’m going to walk through those doors and hopefully that last door is victory."

Jackson said one of his top priorities is securing federal dollars to improve Atlanta’s infrastructure. "One of my main goals is to improve infrastructure. And we need that federal funding to assist in infrastructure," he said. "I just feel that I can reestablish good rapport with those in Washington because they are the ones to whom I support and get the things that need to be done for the city as far as our roadways, the streets that need attention."

The candidate spent 13 years with the Atlanta Police Department, training in the same class as current Chief Darin Schierbaum. Jackson said that background will help him address public safety. "One thing is I will not be underreporting crime. That’s what we will not do," he said. "My objective is to hire more police and have the training and not just hire those who are serious about enforcing the law. It’s all about visibility. It’s all about showing your presence."

As the election approaches, Jackson said he believes he can unite Atlanta residents. "And they can trust and believe that I am he, I’m that person that they can put their faith and trust in," he said.