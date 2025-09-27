Helmut Domagalski, known as “Helmut Love," running to be Atlanta Mayor

The Brief Domagalski is challenging incumbent Mayor Andre Dickens, emphasizing the need to tackle what he calls entrenched corruption in city government. Domagalski says he has a six-point plan to make Atlanta a national leader. Domagalski says his political outsider status is one of his greatest strengths.



Helmut Domagalski — who also goes by Helmut Love — has officially entered the race for Atlanta mayor, saying he wants to bring fresh leadership and a new vision to the city.

"Unless we start doing outcome-driven leadership within our government, we aren’t going to see the outcomes we want to have," Domagalski said.

Domagalski is challenging incumbent Mayor Andre Dickens, emphasizing the need to tackle what he calls entrenched corruption in city government. He cited a recent inspector general’s report alleging widespread corruption as a sign that Atlanta needs change.

"I think for too long we have been ok with having corruption in our city, and we are going to have to unseat that in order to get through what’s going to be a very challenging time in Atlanta’s history," he said.

Six-point plan and priorities

Domagalski says he has a six-point plan and his focus is clear: economic growth, reducing crime, and positioning Atlanta as a national leader.

On crime, he supports strong policing while also incorporating new technology and artificial intelligence into public safety strategies.

"A lot of our neighborhoods are asking for good, strong, solid policing, and I think there are a lot of AI and tech tools that can help in our policing methods," he explained.

Beyond public safety, Domagalski envisions Atlanta as both "the new Hollywood" and "the new tech corridor," pointing to the city’s film industry, talent pool, universities, and global airport as major advantages.

"We have the airport, we have the talent, we have the schools, we have the footprint, but we haven’t had the leadership," he said.

Outsider appeal

Domagalski says his political outsider status is one of his greatest strengths.

"I am a gay father. I’m an executive, nonprofit leader, podcaster, and I bring a balanced energy to what I do," he said. "I say that I have a Republican mindset with a Democratic heart. I think we need people who are bridge builders in this time."

Domagalski hopes to unify the city and bring new energy and ideas to Atlanta’s future.

Atlanta mayoral race

FOX 5 will feature all the mayoral candidates in a lead up to the November election.

The Atlanta mayoral election is scheduled for Nov. 4.