Atlanta native Eddie Meredith challenges Mayor Dickens in re-election bid

Eddie Meredith, an Atlanta native, is one of three candidates looking to unseat incumbent Mayor Andre Dickens in the upcoming election. Meredith said he entered the race because he wants to bring change to the city he calls home.

"I grew up in the fourth ward community and I grew up in church," Meredith said.

"This is my city. I represent it wherever I go," he added.

Priorities if elected

Meredith said his top priority is closing the wage gap and creating more affordable housing.

"My first 90 days will close the wage gap and implement a program of 25000 affordable homes. I would say the current administration has restricted affordable homes. My administration would really have affordable homes," Meredith said.

He also said investing in first responders is key.

"Our police officers are our emergency team, our firefighters are our emergency. You have to pay these people. you have to invest in people and then they will invest back in you because they know you will care," Meredith said.

Addressing crime and youth programs

Meredith said he wants to tackle crime directly and create more modern mentorship opportunities for Atlanta’s youth.

"Not everyone wants to be a football player. Not everyone is into sports. These mentorships have to be modernized," he said.

Meredith lives in Atlanta with his wife and three children. He attended Alabama State University and earned his master’s degree in divinity from Morehouse.

"You can't put a bandaid over a gunshot wound. You can't do it. You have to get to the cause of the problem," Meredith said.

Atlanta mayoral race

The Atlanta mayoral election is scheduled for Nov. 4.