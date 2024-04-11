Look Up Atlanta in Centennial Olympic Park canceled for 2024

article

The Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA) has announced that the popular event Look Up Atlanta will be taking a break for the year 2024.

The decision was made after careful consideration of several factors, including existing events on campus, new opportunities associated with the event, upcoming renovations in Centennial Olympic Park, and a desire to enhance the experience for future attendees, according to a press release.

Patrons who have already purchased tickets for the scheduled June 29 event will receive full refunds through Look Up Atlanta's ticket partner, Big Tickets. Refunds will be automatically processed and should reach purchasers within 7-10 business days.

"While we understand the disappointment this may bring, we believe that pausing the event in 2024 will allow us to come back stronger in 2025, celebrating everything that makes Atlanta and Georgia a remarkable place to call home," stated Frank Poe, the executive director of GWCCA. "We appreciate the ongoing support from our attendees, sponsors, and partners, and we are excited to return in 2025 with a refreshed and reimagined Look Up Atlanta."

During the hiatus, GWCCA will continue to actively plan and prepare for future Look Up Atlanta events. Updates and announcements regarding the event's return will be communicated through official channels and the event's website.

For any inquiries or issues regarding refunds, patrons are advised to contact support@bigtickets.com.