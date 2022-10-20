Longtime NBA referee, Clark Atlanta alum loses battle with pancreatic cancer

article

Tony Brown, a professional referee for the NBA who has officiated more than a 1,000 games, has lost his battle against pancreatic cancer. He was 55.

Brown was surrounded by family, friends, and fellow officials when he died on Wednesday, a statement from the NBA reads.

The Clark Atlanta University alum over 1,071 regular season games, 35 playoff games, and several All-Star games.

He and his wife established the Tony and Tina Brown Endowment Scholarship at Clark Atlanta University. In the last week of his life, Brown was able to see the endowment grow.

"Although our hearts are saddened at this very moment, we will keep pushing forward to honor our brother, by reaching our goal to raise $100,000, for student athletes at Clark Atlanta University to receive scholarships; and present a check in honor of Tony and Tina Brown at Clark Atlanta University Men's Basketball home opening game, Monday, November 7, 2022," said family friends, attorney and activist Mawuli Davis, who is endowments fundraising chairman.

A statement from his family attributed to Tin, Bailey, Basile, and Baylen Brown reads:

"We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength, acceptance and peace. We ask that you join us in that spirit as we prepare to celebrate Tony’s life. Our biggest thank you to our village of family and friends, near and far, old and new. Your love is immeasurable. Thanks to The Lustgarten Foundation and PanCan. Keep striving for the cures. Many, many thanks to our NBRA and NBA family whose generosity is unmatched. And a very special thank you to the Emory/Bridgeway Hospice Unit. Your compassion and care went above and beyond. We are forever grateful!"

For those interested in giving to the Tony and Tina Brown Scholarship Endowment, they can do so online or by contacting the Attorney Mawuli Davis of Davis Bozeman Law Firm at 404-244-2004 or can click here.