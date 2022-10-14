NBA referee turns pancreatic cancer fight into a future for Clark Atlanta student-athletes

Tony Brown has a love for basketball. As a professional referee for the NBA, he has officiated more than a 1,000 games.

However, it is his current battle against pancreatic cancer that is one game he is determined to win, one way or another.

He does not want anyone to feel bad for him. He is aiming this fight towards helping others at his alma mater.

Basketball is not just a sport for Brown, it is a passion he is made into a career.

The Clark Atlanta University alum is no stranger to coaches and players of the NBA as he's officiated over 1,071 regular season games, 35 playoff games, and several All-Star games.

"We ran into each other and couldn't be separated since. It’s been 31 years," said wife Tina Brown.

Behind this strong man, an equally strong wife, Tina Brown, who also graduated from CAU. She is standing by her husband as they fight a new battle, stage four pancreatic cancer.

"As we fight physically for this, we will also fight spiritually, and we also fight in the spirit of giving," said Tina Brown.

That is why the Browns are working to raise money for an endowment for the Clark Atlanta Basketball program, making room for younger generations to attend the school and play.

"Our attempt is to raise $100,000 for the endowment for the basketball program," said Malawi Davis.

Longtime family friend and metro Atlanta attorney Malawi Davis is one of the soldiers in the family fight.

Right now, they've raised just over $60,000. The goal is to have the full amount by Sunday when Tony and Tina Brown will be recognized by Clark Atlanta before an alumni basketball game.

"This dude here is nothing short of amazing. He just decided he was going to be positive, and that we are going to win. Even in the hospice unit he is cracking jokes," said Tina Brown.

As Brown sits by her husband's hospice bed, she can't help but smile as she thinks of the father of three and a man who has given to so many.

"He's a great guy and he’s a great mentor. For all of those who mentored, his whole point is to mentor others," said Tina Brown.

As they work to give back to the school they love.

"[CAU] is only the best HBCU out there," said Tina Brown.

This power duo aims to turn life's biggest test into a testimony.

"It's hard for us to fall because we have so many people picking us up. It’s just a beautiful, beautiful, thing," Tina Brown said.

Tina and their children will be recognized Sunday at 3:30 p.m. before the game on CAU's campus. Tony is unable to attend physically.

There is still time to give and help reach the goal.

For those interested in giving to the Tony and Tina Brown Scholarship Endowment, they can do so online or by contacting the Attorney Mawuli Davis of Davis Bozeman Law Firm at 404-244-2004.