Longtime Atlanta Braves fan celebrates 105th birthday

One of Brave's Country's most loyal fans recently celebrated a milestone birthday.

Mildred Fitzgerald's105th birthday was on Sept. 17.

She donned a red Braves jersey and a hat with the classic lower-case "A" logo. She also apparently had a gift basket with bobble heads and other Braves and baseball-themed merchandise.

FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Jeff Hill talked with Mildred over a video call on Thursday to wish her a happy belated birthday. He described meeting her as inspirational.

Happy birthday, Mildred Fitzgerald!