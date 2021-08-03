Expand / Collapse search

Longtime Troup County commissioner dies, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Troup County
Richard English, Jr., the longest serving commissioner in the State of Georgia. (Photo courtesy of Troup County)

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Troup County's longest-serving, first and only black commissioner has died, a county spokesperson announced Tuesday. 

Richard English Jr., the longest-serving commissioner in the State of Georgia, was elected to the Troup County Board of Commissioners in 1978 and served District 5 for 43 consecutive years. English was in the midst of his 11th term as the commission's Vice-Chairman. 

English's current term was set to expire at the end of 2022.

English is a graduate of Speight High School in Fort Gaines, Georgia, and West Georgia Technical College. He is a United States Army veteran.

Richard English, Jr., the longest serving commissioner in the State of Georgia. (Photo courtesy of Troup County)

A county spokesperson said English was integral in establishing a Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday in Troup County and establishing affirmative action for employees. 

English was self-employed as an independent contractor and worked as a Building Manager in LaGrange for twenty-four years. 

Flags in Troup County will be set at half-staff for seven days beginning Wednesday to remark on English's service to Troup County. 

