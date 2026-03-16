Loganville teen found shot after crashing into vehicle, police say

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The Brief Authorities have identified a 19-year-old found shot after a car crash over the weekend. A caller reported they had been in a crash with a vehicle where the driver was unconscious. Police identified the driver as Taveus Threatt Jr. of Loganville.



Authorities have identified a 19-year-old who was found dead from a gunshot wound after crashing into another car in unincorporated Snellville over the weekend.

What we know:

Around 10:05 p.m., Gwinnett County officers responded to a person shot call in the 2900 block of Spruce Circle on Friday. The caller said that another vehicle had crashed into their car and the driver was unconscious, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found the driver, identified as Taveus Threatt Jr. of Loganville, dead from a gunshot wound.

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Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. Authorities said there is no danger to the public and the situation appears to be isolated.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement has not released further information, including when Threatt may have been shot, what led to the gunfire, or the identity of a possible shooter.



What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.