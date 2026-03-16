Loganville teen found shot after crashing into vehicle, police say

Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
5
Freeze Warning
from MON 10:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:24 AM EDT until TUE 2:00 AM EDT, Putnam County, Lumpkin County, Hall County, South Fulton County, Paulding County, Coweta County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Bartow County, Fayette County, Douglas County, Jackson County, Gwinnett County, Cherokee County, Chattooga County, Spalding County, DeKalb County, Banks County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Pike County, Greene County, Morgan County, Henry County, Polk County, Catoosa County, Walton County, Clayton County, Madison County, Barrow County, Floyd County, Dawson County, Rockdale County, Gordon County, Towns County, Cobb County, Butts County, Dade County, Jasper County, Troup County, Haralson County, Lamar County, Heard County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Meriwether County, Walker County, Pickens County, North Fulton County, Forsyth County, Upson County, White County, Whitfield County, Newton County, Murray County, Union County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM EDT, Murray County, Chattooga County, Dade County, Whitfield County, Lumpkin County, Cherokee County, Pickens County, Catoosa County, Towns County, Gordon County, Gilmer County, Union County, Polk County, Floyd County, White County, Fannin County, Bartow County, Walker County, Dawson County
Freeze Warning
from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Whitfield County, Union County, Haralson County, Heard County, Lumpkin County, Spalding County, Lamar County, Troup County, Fannin County, Jasper County, Clarke County, Gordon County, Jackson County, Clayton County, Rockdale County, North Fulton County, Polk County, Douglas County, Walton County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Gilmer County, Fayette County, Bartow County, Madison County, Barrow County, Cherokee County, Catoosa County, Chattooga County, Newton County, Carroll County, White County, Forsyth County, Morgan County, Walker County, Putnam County, Dade County, Dawson County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Meriwether County, Banks County, Pickens County, South Fulton County, Towns County, Murray County, Coweta County, Henry County, Floyd County, Upson County, Paulding County, Greene County, Hall County, Pike County, Butts County, Gwinnett County

Loganville teen found shot after crashing into vehicle, police say

By
Published  March 16, 2026 3:05pm EDT
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

A man is dead after a shooting in unincorporated Snellville. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

The Brief

    • Authorities have identified a 19-year-old found shot after a car crash over the weekend.
    • A caller reported they had been in a crash with a vehicle where the driver was unconscious.
    • Police identified the driver as Taveus Threatt Jr. of Loganville.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities have identified a 19-year-old who was found dead from a gunshot wound after crashing into another car in unincorporated Snellville over the weekend. 

What we know:

Around 10:05 p.m., Gwinnett County officers responded to a person shot call in the 2900 block of Spruce Circle on Friday. The caller said that another vehicle had crashed into their car and the driver was unconscious, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found the driver, identified as Taveus Threatt Jr. of Loganville, dead from a gunshot wound.

RELATED: Man killed while driving in Gwinnett crashes into another car

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. Authorities said there is no danger to the public and the situation appears to be isolated.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement has not released further information, including when Threatt may have been shot, what led to the gunfire, or the identity of a possible shooter.  
 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Gwinnett County Police Department. 

Gwinnett CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews