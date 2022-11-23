Bizarre accident involving a horse kills Loganville grandmother, suspect at-large

This month marks one year since a grandmother died from the injuries she sustained from a bizarre accident. Witnesses said she crashed into a man on a horse in the middle of a Loganville highway right in front of Meridian Park. The horse rider was able to walk away from the incident.

Kelsie Brady, 9, said she and her grandmother, Susan Head, would often stop by that park before the accident.

"She was very loving. A great grandmother, mom, my best friend," Teresa Brady, Kelsie's mother, said.

Now, Meridian Park is home to painful memories. It sits right across from where Kelsie and her grandma ended up in a life-altering crash.

Around 9 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2021, Kelsie was in the backseat on her way home from her last sleepover with grandma before the school year would begin.

Not even two miles away from Susan's home, the two crashed, but not into another car.

"All I heard is he was riding around with no reflectors on, dark clothing, riding a horse in the middle of the road," Teresa said.

The impact killed the horse and pushed Head into the passenger seat, unconscious. Her foot got stuck on the accelerator and the car took off, gaining speed until it crashed again, veering off the road and into a tree.

Kelsie managed to crawl out of the wreck. Family said strangers stopped to help the then-7-year-old, which caused another accident and eventual pile up.

Susan fought to stay alive for months at Grady Memorial Hospital.

She died three months later.

The horse rider was checked out at the hospital and released. Loganville police later identified him as Fernande Esparza.

In Nov. 2021, police charged Esparza with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct after Susan's death. Investigators believe he may have left the state.

"I just want justice for my mom," Teresa said, "He has brought a lot of pain to my family."

Anyone who knows where Esparza is, please give Loganville police a call.