Thomson-Upson County Schools: 'Massager' was mistaken as firearm, prompting lockdown

article

Upson County Sheriff's deputies said a hand-held massager that resembled a gun prompted a lockdown at all schools in Upson County.

Deputies reported that the incident occurred on Tuesday around 11:50 a.m. when a parent dialed 911 stating their child saw another student with a handgun while in the boy's restroom at school.

Authorities were able to notify school staff, which caused the entire school district to be placed on lockdown.

"Through investigation, it was found that a male student had a hand-held massager that resembled a handgun. The student in possession of the massager admitted that he possessed it in the restroom and pointed it at another student," Thomson-Upson County officials said.

There were no injuries reported.