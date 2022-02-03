Metro Atlanta running shop puts the 'fit' in fitness

OK, so you made that resolution to be more active in 2022. Now, a month into the new year, it’s time to get serious. But where do you start?

According to the experts at a locally-owned retailer dedicated to Metro Atlanta’s running and walking community, it all starts at ground level. Literally.

Thursday morning, we spent the morning with the team from Big Peach Running Co., which operates a chain of stores spread out from Midtown to Cartersville and Kennesaw to Suwanee. The stores are stocked with running shoes, apparel, and accessories (not to mention bikes, too!), but are probably best known for their focus on fit.

The store experts say fancy new running and walking shoes are useless if they’re not perfectly fitted for their wearers — in fact, they say, they can do more harm than good. That’s why Big Peach Running Co. says it puts customers through a three-step fitting process, using technology to make sure a shoe fits the foot and the specific needs of the person buying it.

We spent the morning with Big Peach Running Co. founder Mike Consentino at the Brookhaven location, learning more about why he and his team are so passionate about promoting what they call a P.A.L. (Pedestrian-Active Lifestyle). Click the video player to check it out — and click here for more information on Big Peach Running Co. and for a list of locations.

