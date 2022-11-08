Metro Atlanta students get hands-on crash course in virtual production training

You already know film and television production is booming here in Georgia, with productions spending a record $4.4 billion in the state during fiscal year 2022.

And thanks to the work of one of the area’s top video production companies, that boom isn’t likely to slow down anytime soon.

This morning, we spent some time inside the cutting-edge facilities of REMEDY, a video production company founded in 2007 and located in Buford. This week on Tuesday and Wednesday, the REMEDY team is hosting around 50 DeKalb County high schoolers for hands-on training in all areas of virtual production, from pre-production to lighting to photography to post-production work.

The intensive was planned in conjunction with re:imagine/ATL, a locally-based education and workforce development organization which seeks to help prepare people for careers in the film and digital media industry.

REMEDY is donating its time and facilities for the two-day program, giving students unique access to its groundbreaking Form Studios, a virtual production facility equipped with a 34' curved LED wall and a SISU C20 Cinema Robot, a high-tech robotic camera arm. Virtual production, by the way, refers to the process of mixing live action and VFX in real-time.

Form Studios is truly an astounding facility — a first-of-its-kind in the state. So, we spent the morning there, learning more about the capabilities of the studio and getting a feel for what the DeKalb students will experience during their two days there. For a peek at our morning with the REMEDY team, click the video player in this article.