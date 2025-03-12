Local McDonald's restaurants, basketball players participate in Giving Day

McDonald’s restaurants across the Greater Atlanta area came together to support families with critically ill children during the third annual McDonald's Giving Day, benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

What we know:

Nearly 300 McDonald’s locations participated in the event, donating a portion of their sales to help provide housing and support for families whose children are receiving critical medical care.

One of the highlights of the day took place at the Moreland Avenue McDonald’s, where a basketball-themed event brought the community together. Three nominees from this year’s McDonald’s All American Games attended, using their platform to inspire young athletes and raise awareness for the cause.

The backstory:

For 44 years, Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities has provided a home away from home for families, ensuring they can stay close to their children while they receive necessary medical treatment. The annual Giving Day continues to be a significant effort in supporting this mission, allowing the community to contribute to the well-being of families in need.