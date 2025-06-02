Local magician 'books' kid-friendly shows at libraries this summer

The Brief Magician Ken Scott is hosting his "Summer Library Tour 2025" through the end of July, visiting dozens of local libraries in Georgia. At each stop, Scott will perform magic for young audiences and hopes to ignite a passion for reading. This summer, Scott has more than 100 shows scheduled over the course of nine weeks, his busiest summer tour yet.



Libraries have always been magical places — but this morning in Gwinnett County, one branch in particular served up a little more "abracadabra" than usual!

The Gwinnett County Public Library Peachtree Corners Branch (5570 Spalding Drive in Peachtree Corners) hosted magician Ken Scott for a summer reading-themed comedy magic show — and, of course, Good Day Atlanta was there to marvel at every single trick!

We’re well acquainted with Scott around here, having first featured the magician back in 2020. During that interview, Scott actually talked about how libraries helped shape his passion for magic.

"My love for magic came from my mom," he says. "She got me a magic book when I was 8, and she was always sending me to the library to check out more books. And that's how I would develop some of my tricks... and go show my friends and my family as much as I could."

Scott’s enthusiasm for both books and magic led him to schedule shows at libraries throughout the state this summer — and the magician says he hopes those shows inspire kids to find their own "magic" in reading.

For more information on Ken Scott's summer schedule, head to his website here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning in Gwinnett County, "oohing and ahhing" along with some very excited young readers!