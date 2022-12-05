Local roastery Boarding Pass Coffee brews up World Cup excitement

You already know that FOX is the home of the 2022 FIFA World Cup — but if you’re still searching for the perfect place to sit and watch the games, we’ve got your covered there, too!

This morning, we spent some time with our good pal Murilo Santos, who founded Boarding Pass Coffee with his wife Christine back in 2020. If something about Boarding Pass Coffee sounds familiar, it’s probably because you saw the business featured on Good Day Atlanta back in December 2021, not long after the business owners opened their first coffee roastery, store, and tasting room in Milton.

The name, by the way, is a nod to the couple’s love for travel; Murilo is a native of Brazil, and he and Christine were married at this family’s coffee farm outside of São Paulo.

Now, it just so happens that Murilo Santos is also a big soccer fan, and that’s where the World Cup comes in. Along with screening 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. games on Mondays through Saturdays during the tournament at the Milton roastery and tasting room, Santos also created a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Bracket Challenge. The winner of the challenge wins a life-size replica of the World Cup Trophy and a one-year "Round the World" coffee subscription!

Boarding Pass Coffee is located at 13695 Highway 9 in Milton — and a Gainesville location is also opening soon. For more information on the business, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning drinking coffee and talking all things World Cup!