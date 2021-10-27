Local business struggles to meet demand due to lack of employees

Labor shortages are impacting some local businesses in the Atlanta area.

Shirley Hughes is the owner of Sweet Cheats, a bakery that has been open for about a decade in Cabbagetown.

With the Atlanta Braves at the World Series, Halloween, and the holidays just around the corner, business is booming.

"We're about to roll into our thanksgiving period so pie orders, cookie orders. We're into Halloween right now and we're working on ghost cookies and pumpkin cookies by the hundreds," she said.

However, Hughes tells FOX 5 Atlanta the orders are coming in but the resumes are not.

"Usually I can put a post on Craigslist and get a hundred resumes a day. I put a post now. I might get two if I'm lucky," Hughes said.

They're down to four employees and are not able to take in more orders without extra hands.

"It's really hard to say no to some orders but I really need to scale down and figure out what orders we can handle and what orders we can't," Hughes said.

Hughes isn't alone.

According to the results of a survey conducted by the National Federation of Independent Businesses, 66 percent of small employers surveyed said they are experiencing a staffing shortage.

Hughes said it's even more difficult because she's looking for people with a little bit of baking experience.

On top of it all, she said the supply chain issues are causing issues.

She said the desserts are not impacted because they are made from scratch, but she said things like plastic toppers for cakes are taking longer to ship.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS