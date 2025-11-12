Loaded gun magazine found on Frontier Airlines flight at Atlanta airport

The Brief A passenger found a loaded gun magazine on a Frontier Airlines flight in Atlanta. Police and TSA searched the plane but found no additional threats. The flight was cleared and departed safely for Cincinnati.



A loaded gun magazine was found on a Frontier Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

What we know:

According to Atlanta police, officers assigned to the airport were called around 4:32 p.m. after a passenger found what appeared to be a loaded magazine containing 10 hollow-point rounds near seat 7A on an Airbus A320 aircraft parked at Gate C-6 in Concourse C.

The flight had just arrived from Cincinnati and was preparing for its return trip when the discovery was made. The magazine was reportedly marked with the initials "K H."

Airport police coordinated with the Transportation Security Administration, the Department of Aviation, Homeland Security, Frontier Airlines, and Atlanta police K-9 units to investigate the incident.

Authorities deplaned the aircraft and conducted a thorough search, finding no additional items of concern. TSA then re-screened all passengers, and the flight was cleared to depart safely for Cincinnati at 7:56 p.m.

What's next:

The FBI was notified, and officials confirmed that no active threats were identified. The investigation remains ongoing.