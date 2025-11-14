Loaded gun magazine on flight belonged to FBI agent, sources say

The Brief A loaded gun magazine found on a Frontier flight in Atlanta belonged to an FBI agent. The FBI says no one from its Atlanta office was involved. Passengers were deboarded and re-screened before the flight took off.



The loaded handgun magazine found on a Frontier Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport belonged to an FBI agent, according to sources.

What we know:

The gun was left on the plane Sunday and discovered by a passenger on the next flight.

The FBI’s Atlanta field office said it is aware of the incident but confirmed that no one from that office was involved.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear whether the agent will face disciplinary action.

The backstory:

The flight was deboarded, and all passengers were re-screened before the plane was allowed to take off.