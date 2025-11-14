Loaded gun magazine on flight belonged to FBI agent, sources say
The loaded handgun magazine found on a Frontier Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport belonged to an FBI agent, according to sources.
What we know:
The gun was left on the plane Sunday and discovered by a passenger on the next flight.
The FBI’s Atlanta field office said it is aware of the incident but confirmed that no one from that office was involved.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear whether the agent will face disciplinary action.
The backstory:
The flight was deboarded, and all passengers were re-screened before the plane was allowed to take off.
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5's Tyler Finger's source and the FBI Atlanta spokesperson.