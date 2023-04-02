Lori Vallow, so-called 'Doomsday mom' accused of killing her kids, stands trial: Live updates

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

The Lori Vallow trial began on April 3 for the so-called doomsday mom who left Arizona for Idaho, and she's accused of killing her two kids.

The trial is being held four hours away from Fremont County, where the bodies of her kids, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, 7 and 16, were found. The judge on the case decided in order to find a fair and impartial jury, the trial venue should be moved to Boise in Ada County, the largest county in Idaho with about 25% of the state’s population living there.

This is one of the biggest cases in Idaho history, yet its roots start in Arizona.

A week before the trial, the court summoned nearly 2,000 potential jurors to fill out questionnaires. The pool will be narrowed down to 12 jurors, along with a handful of alternates.

The prosecution will present its case, saying Vallow, her husband Chad Daybell, and her late brother Alex Cox hatched a plan to kill Vallow’s two kids as well as Chad’s previous wife Tammy Daybell.

A judge decided the couple will have separate trials.

Investigators say Vallow and Daybell used their religious beliefs to justify these three killings. They allegedly claimed JJ and Tylee became zombies and that a dark spirit possessed Tammy who died suddenly in October 2019.

Authorities discovered JJ and Tylee’s bodies in June 2020, located in Daybell’s backyard.

This case stems back to Chandler and Gilbert, Arizona with two shootings, one deadly, possible financial motives and doomsday ideas.

We’ll have you covered from the courtroom despite cameras being banned.

For all previous and extensive coverage on this case, visit https://fox10phoenix.com/vallow + watch the in-depth special here.

Updates:

April 4

4:17 p.m.

As juror mentions that he knows about Chad Daybell’s former spouse Tammy Daybell, Lori Vallow watches him. The juror’s wife watches Dateline but hasn’t seen anything specific on this case.

4:15 p.m.

Second to last juror knew that trial was coming up, regarding murder charges and kids through a third party.

4:13 p.m.

After a sidebar, juror passed and we have 28 total.

4:08 p.m.

Next juror is up. We have 3 left for questioning. She has no knowledge of the Vallow Daybell case. Defense has questions but not the judge or prosecution.

4:04 p.m. - 4:06 p.m.

She says she doesn’t watch local news because it’s too negative. She’s retired and doesn’t want that in her life. But somehow she’s heard Lori’s name.

She watches Netflix but didn’t notice ‘Sins of Our Mother’.

The juror passes and we have 27.

4:03 p.m.

Judge says next juror has sparse info on her questionnaire. She’s heard the name Lori Vallow. Judge and state don’t have questions. Defense is on asking her what else she knows.

3:57 p.m. - 4:01 p.m.

Next juror for individuals is a woman who knows a bit more about the story as far as the players - Lori, Chad, JJ, Tylee and Tammy. On her questionnaire she says she couldn’t imagine not knowing where her kids are.

When she filled this out, she says she formed an opinion about Vallow’s guilt. Vallow sits in her chair swiveling a bit.

Defense challenges the juror and wants her removed. State objects and wants to follow up with questions. Judge is concerned about the details the juror knows.

This juror is excused. 4 more to go.

3:52 p.m.

This juror passed. We have 26.

3:49 p.m.

Yes, she says she’s able to be a fair and impartial juror and block out what she’s seen in the media.

3:47 p.m.

This woman has seen Lori’s face in magazines and knew she married Chad Daybell. She doesn’t remember when this all started.

3:45 p.m.

It’s now individual voir dire for pre-trial publicity. We will start to learn how many of the remaining six pass.

3:39 p.m.

State is done with voir dire. Defense is up and we haven’t seen much of John Thomas. He’s now up at the podium.

3:25 p.m.

On religious beliefs: one juror studied different religions and would not let his knowledge influence him sitting on a jury. His juror ID is 666.

3:20 p.m.

Right now state is conducting voir dire with small group of remaining jurors. Going over graphic evidence they expect to present and juror reaction.

2:47 p.m.

About six jurors have already been dismissed due to reasons for bias or hardship.

2:40 p.m.

15 jurors summoned for this group but three are missing, we hear from the main courtroom. This is the third and final group for the day.

2:08 p.m.

Judge Boyce gives them further instructions. There’s 25 jurors now and we have one final group for the day.

2:07 p.m.

This guy just passed. In total that’s 3 moving forward out of this group. That would make the current total 25.

2:05 p.m.

This juror says Lori Vallow’s name rang a bell but doesn’t know anything more. He doesn’t know about the charges and hasn’t seen the news on her. "My news feed is nerd stuff."

2:01 p.m.

Another juror dismissed, leaving two more for individual questioning.

1:58 p.m.

Only a few more jurors are left in this group.

1:56 p.m.

Another juror is out for seeing a bit more on the case. I believe that’s double digits excused in this group.

1:50 p.m.

Next juror has seen articles about kids missing and their remains being found on a property. She does not routinely watch or read news, but has seen these headlines. State wants to move on from juror 211 bc she’s been exposed various times to the story.

1:43 p.m.

Archibald challenged juror for implied bias. Prosecutors object and judge overruled the challenge. This juror passes.

1:39 p.m.

Lori looks down at her notes as Archibald asks juror about his vacation in Hawaii and the headlines on Vallow.

1:38 p.m.

He tells the state he doesn’t know much about the case and believes in the judicial process.

1:38 p.m.

One juror is being asked about vacationing in Princeville, Kauai where Lori Vallow was first arrested in 2020. He knew about the disappearance of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, but that’s about it.

1:31 p.m.

It’s now time for individual voir dire regarding pre-trial publicity.

1:26 p.m.

He said she has mentioned the case but not much. Prosecutors are speaking to each other.

1:25 p.m.

One juror is a roommate to a morning news producer at @KTVB. So yeah.

1:17 p.m.

While I was out of the courthouse, we spoke to Dave Leroy, former Lt. Governor, Attorney General and Ada County Prosecuting Attorney in Idaho. He expects jury selection to finish smoothly and believes opening statements could happen as soon as Wednesday or Thursday.

1:14 p.m.

Right now prosecutor Rachel Smith is questioning jurors. There are a handful left in this group. A little more than half have been dismissed.

11:35 a.m.

Math is bad. 22 so far.

11:33 a.m.

Confirmed 5 moving forward which makes a total of 21 jurors after four panels. Two more groups in court today. Halfway mark to 42.

11:18 a.m.

She passed. We could be at 20 plus for jurors.

11:17 a.m.

She’s confident she can give Vallow a "fair shake."

11:17 a.m.

Next juror watched some news on the case about Lori Vallow being accused. She can’t remember which local outlet. She likes to look at the news sometimes. Archibald asked if she knew about the case she was summoned for. She did not until now.

11:12 a.m.

Juror 819 passes.

11:11 a.m.

Next juror has seen headlines through local news regarding the case. He feels he can be a fair and impartial juror. His goal is to watch weather. His wife watches local news regularly. Archibald asks if he’s comfortable sitting on the jury despite what he’s heard about Vallow.

11:05 a.m.

State does not object and she is excused for implied bias.

11:05 a.m.

Archibald believes she’s been exposed and wants to challenge her for implied bias.

11:04 a.m.

Next juror is being questioned about media coverage and remembers the name "Alex Cox." She knows Cox is not alive based on the news. Cox is Lori’s brother who died in December 2019 and is an alleged co-conspirator in the triple murder case.

10:58 a.m.

No objections from the state or defense. Number 646 returns to the jury room for further instructions. We could have about 20 jurors so far that have passed.

10:58 a.m.

As Archibald asks this juror if he’s watched Dateline, 20/20, Netflix, or any other specials on the case, he answers no and Lori looks down.

10:54 a.m.

Another juror (646) is requesting hardship. He’s seen some news headlines on the case, but that’s mainly it.

10:42 a.m.

Next individual voir dire. This woman has not heard much on the case and had thought the trial already happened some time ago. She doesn’t watch the news but did hear about a "brother" in the case.

10:38 a.m.

It appears the defense and prosecution have no challenges for juror 536. She is asked to get further instructions and looks like she is moving on.

10:37 a.m.

She has a friend who is a huge "true crime junkie" and knows she has been called for jury duty. They do not know what for. As she chuckles about her friend, Lori looks at Jim Archibald who is questioning the juror.

10:35 a.m.

This juror is not a true crime fan. She has tried to avoid it.

10:34 a.m.

This juror has a good situation. She can sit on the jury and be paid her salary by her employer still.

10:32 a.m.

Next juror has seen headlines on the charges against Vallow. She also knew about J.J. and Tylee missing around the time their mom was in Hawaii.

10:29 a.m.

Based on potential for bias, juror is excused. That’s 8 gone today.

10:28 a.m.

Both the defense and state would like this juror removed.

10:27 a.m.

This woman is also an author who writes fiction. She affirms she can separate fiction from truth. The lines between those do not get blurred.

10:26 a.m.

Archibald is questioning this juror who watches a lot of YouTube and has seen mean comments on Lori Vallow. All that aside, could she sit in the jury with a clean slate? She says she can separate rumors from facts.

10:23 a.m.

She knew about when Vallow was extradited from Hawaii to Idaho but doesn’t even remember the news source on the internet in which she learned about the bodies being found.

10:21 a.m.

This juror is asked about what she has seen in the case pre-trial. She’s watched the news when the bodies of J.J. and Tylee were found. She did not watch any documentaries or specials on the case.

9:55 a.m.

Archibald questioned a juror, and he essentially responded he could sit on a jury, and serve as needed, but he doesn’t really want to. He has a job like many others. Archibald tried to get him out with a hardship request. Judge overruled. Not excused.

9:42 a.m.

Smith is now questioning another juror who had family members who were victims of crime. Smith asks if the situations regarding J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan will impact her as a juror. The juror says she won’t want to hear the evidence but won’t be impacted because of personal experience.

9:39 a.m.

Attorney John Thomas turns to Vallow and says something afterward.

9:39 a.m.

Prosecutor Rachel Smith just asked a juror about Chad Daybell and if she is familiar with his work. She said no.

9:14 a.m.

This juror will be excused. That’s 7.

9:12 a.m.

One juror was in a bad accident as a child and is still traumatized so when he sees graphic images - it affects him.

9:10 a.m.

Blake moving onto topic of graphic evidence, asking if looking at autopsy photos or something upsetting - would that challenge ability to sit on the jury?

9:09 a.m.

Blake asking jurors why they don’t believe the media and what’s on the internet? One juror answered "all news agencies want clicks."

9:03 a.m.

Now Lindsey Blake takes the podium to conduct voir dire for the state.

8:54 a.m.

It appears the remaining jurors (9) know about the case.

8:54 a.m.

Six jurors excused. And now we move onto knowledge of the case by jurors. Judge asking now.

8:50 a.m.

And she’s been excused. 5 total.

8:50 a.m.

At this rate, the panel could be cut in half by the end of the hour. This one has a part time job as a nurse and has a hardship request.

8:48 a.m.

Another one. That’s four jurors excused this morning.

8:44 a.m.

Another juror is excused, this one based on financial hardship if she sat on jury.

8:41 a.m.

This juror is excused. That’s 2 due to hardship.

8:40 a.m.

One juror is responsible for a special needs child. He explains his situation to the judge.

8:38 a.m.

One juror excused for hardship.

8:35 a.m.

Jurors who have raised their hands about potential hardships while sitting on a jury will be questioned by Boyce.

8:26 a.m.

This panel has another 14-15 jurors present based on the roll call we heard. Judge is breaking down the murder charges against Vallow.

8:18 a.m.

Vallow has a lot to say to Archibald as we wait for jury selection. It’s hard to make out her expressions. She’s wearing a black blazer, white blouse and her glasses.

8:15 a.m.

We have a closer camera angle on Lori Vallow today via zoom. She has a yellow note pad and is talking to attorney Jim Archibald.

8:00 a.m.

Court is now in session. Lori Vallow is back for Day 2.

7:50 a.m.

Back inside the overflow courtroom as jury selection continues. Three more groups will go today and so far 17 jurors have come out of day 1. The goal is to have 42 but unlikely that happens today.

MORE: Lori Vallow murder trial day 2: Jury selection continues

April 3

9 p.m.

Day 1 wrap up from Justin Lum in Boise, Idaho.

5:53 p.m.

17 jurors passed out of the first 3 panels. More groups to go Tuesday, April 4.

5 p.m.

Evening report from Justin Lum.

The trial kicks off Monday with jury selection. FOX 10's Justin Lum is in Idaho for the trial, and he will be live tweeting the event at https://twitter.com/jlumfox10

3:20 p.m.

An unemployed juror will be excused with undue hardship. That’s 3 in a row.

3:18 p.m.

Another juror out due to financial hardship.

3:16 p.m.

One juror excused. There’s about 13 left.

3:14 p.m.

I believe there’s 14 jurors present on this panel. 3 are citing hardship and judge will question them on their situations.

3:02 p.m.

Each panel consists of about 15 jurors. So 17/30ish so far are in the finals.

2:53 p.m.

It’s official. Third group of jurors will be questioned for the end of the day. Group 4 will start tomorrow.

2:52 p.m.

Back on the record.

2:44 p.m.

So far 17 total jurors have made it out of the last two panels.

2:43 p.m.

We are told another panel of jurors will be brought in for questioning. The court wants to reach 42 jurors before narrowing it down to the final 18.

2:30 p.m.

After today, the court will release transcripts of the pre-trial publicity discussions if requested but not the personal details of jurors.

2:29 p.m.

We’re being told by the Ada County administrative judge why individual voir dire is blacked out on the strea.m.. Some jurors are sharing intimate, very personal details and some jurors are speaking about any pre-trial publicity they’ve witnessed on the case.

2:24 p.m.

So far today, 11 jurors have been dismissed from the pool.

2:15 p.m.

Looks like this panel of jurors is wrapping up. Judge is giving instructions on what’s next.

2:10 p.m.

Court is back on the record. Vallow has been chatting back and forth with her lawyer Jim Archibald. Individual voir dire is complete.

1:11 p.m.

Remaining jurors to be questioned individually now.

1:10 p.m.

Archibald asking multiple jurors about presumption of evidence. He’s asking them if they would vote not guilty right now. They respond that they don’t have any evidence.

1:04 p.m.

Archibald questioned one juror who works at the Ada County Courthouse. He has not seen anyone working on the case and would not have problems being fair and impartial.

1:00 p.m.

Archibald is now at the podium questioning jurors about potential hardships if they say on the jury.

12:50 p.m.

Back to the circumstantial evidence stolen cookies analogy by Smith.

12:46 p.m.

So far, Lindsey Blake as conducted voir dire. Rachel Smith has been asking specific jurors questions for the last 10 minutes or so. She’s bringing up the theme of conspiracy to one of them now.

12:21 p.m.

Now onto people who have sat on juries in the past. Some who did it in Ada County while some did it in California or Oregon.

12:16 p.m.

So far, 5 more jurors excused making it 10 total. Judge moving onto subject matter, nature of charges, asking if this would make difficult for jurors to decide on a fair verdict. No answers.

12:09 p.m.

We are mainly hearing issues of financial hardship, medical issues a.m.ong fa.m.ily from jurors who have been called on for questioning.

11:56 a.m.

Right now Judge Boyce is explaining the voir dire process to this panel. We will see similar questions by prosecution and defense this afternoon and with the next group until 18 jurors are decided on.

11:38 a.m.

Jury selection is about to get back underway.

10:56 a.m.

Short lunch recess and the next panel will be brought in.

10:54 a.m.

Panel of jurors are done for today but will be on standby with jury commissioner.

10:51 a.m.

Court is back in session after individual voir dire was conducted. The discussion we did not get to see was about pre-trial publicity. Jurors 102 and 323 are excused based on challenges raised. That makes 5 total jurors excused today.

10:08 a.m.

The rest of the jurors will be excused and wait in another room.

10:07 a.m.

Meanwhile, Lori has been watching intently. Archibald is done with questions. Now it’s onto individual voir dire. There are three that the court wants to speak to.

10:03 a.m.

Judge says she can be excused due to undue hardship.

10:02 a.m.

Juror 365 is in the Navy reserves and will be going off to her annual training next week. Wood asks if she can reschedule. She says she could but her qualifying years toward retirement could be reduced.

10:00 a.m.

Archibald goes on to ask other jurors about their workplace situations and potential financial hardships. He’s moving along pretty quick.

9:56 a.m.

Archibald now questions a stay at home mom. He asks if she would struggle with any hardship if she was sitting on a jury. She volunteers at a school and her husband is a pilot. She says she can manage. Archibald says it’s your call.

9:54 a.m.

Archibald questions a juror who works as a laundry technician at the Ada County jail. She clarifies what she does for a living. She works with inmates who fulfill needs of the jail.

Archibald: Would the fact that you work in the jail cause my client concern that you could judge her fairly? She says no.

9:51 a.m.

Voir dire for Smith wraps up. It’s now on Jim Archibald and the defense.

9:44 a.m.

CSI fan aka juror 323 has no issue with not knowing exactly how a victim died. Smith is pretty much done with her voir dire.

9:42 a.m.

Smith asked if jurors watch CSI? There’s one juror who has watched multiple seasons. Smith says some people who follow those shows get excited over some types of evidence. Would anything about this exposure cause her to evaluate state evidence in a different light?

9:39 a.m.

Smith didn’t see anyone else on the questionnaires that knew anyone on the witness list. She asks the one juror about her experience with those witnesses that may give her insight into the case. She was an administrative assistant.

9:37 a.m.

One juror has heard na.m.es of some of the witnesses. They worked at the Idaho State crime lab. This juror says she spoke with them every day, one individual who trained her on the job while she was there.

Smith: If those individuals testify, could you assess their credibility or be inclined to give them a leg up? She says she would assess them like anyone else.

9:36 a.m.

Voir dire continues with Smith. She explains circumstantial evidence to jurors, using a cookie jar analogy. If a child appeared with cookie crumbs on their mouth despite not being seen taking cookies out of the jar, would you as a parent hold them accountable?

9:20 a.m.

Smith wants to know if anyone has issues convicting someone with mainly circumstantial evidence. Now a quick break for a juror. Strea.m.ing is paused.

9:18 a.m.

She answered no. There were no hands if jurors who would be impacted by someone testifying who had different beliefs.

9:17 a.m.

Smith to juror 278: If someone’s religious beliefs were different than your own would it affect you at all?

9:16 a.m.

Juror 338 wants to confirm Smith is referring to conspiracy. She is.

Smith compares the situation to the driver of a getaway car involved in a crime.

9:15 a.m.

Smith: If you were presented evidence that a person can be guilty of participating in a crime they planned, can you consider convicting them even if they didn’t do every single part or do the final act?

9:13 a.m.

And they’re back on the record. Smith will continue with voir dire.

9:12 a.m.

Judge Boyce cuts off Smith and wants a brief sidebar.

9:08 a.m.

Smith: Judge is going to tell jurors what prosecutors must prove beyond reasonable doubt. We have to supply and prove to you that defendant is guilty of each of the crimes.

9:04 a.m.

Prosecutor Rachel Smith takes the podium now to ask her questions.

9:03 a.m.

Wood to one juror: Even if you had to see these things, could you commit and remain fair and impartial? He answers yes.

9:00 a.m.

Wood: This is a case that deals with murders. Two of the alleged victims are underage. The autopsy photos will not be easy to look at. Does anyone here have problems seeing something like that? Juror 51 has 2 elementary age children & thinks there could be difficulty w/ evidence.

8:59 a.m.

Wood: I’m asking that what you’ve seen before, set it aside and rely on the information in this courtroom. Does anyone have difficulty doing that?

One juror says she has not heard anything about this case.

8:56 a.m.

Wood: Does anybody here feel like what they see on the internet is true?

8:54 a.m.

Wood to jurors: Today, you’re the pilot and we need you to land this plane.

8:53 a.m.

Rob Wood: Tell us exactly what you’re thinking. Reason why is the defendant has a right to fair and impartial trial as do the people. Brutal honest is necessary.

8:51 a.m.

Boyce just finished his voir dire after a handful of other questions. Now the state can begin with the prosecution’s voir dire.

Prosecutor Rob Wood will not ask his questions to the pool.

8:49 a.m.

No juror responded to the question of having any sort of bias in this case.

8:48 a.m.

Boyce just asked if anyone here has formed some sort of opinion that Vallow is guilty or not guilty in this case. No response.

8:46 a.m.

There was no response from any jurors about having any type of relationships with all the lawyers involved between prosecution and defense.

8:34 a.m.

Judge Boyce now asking about jurors’ knowledge of the case and any potential association to Vallow.

8:41 a.m.

So far two jurors excused due to issues with time commitment.

8:35 a.m.

One juror has presented good cause to be excused for undue hardship.

8:31 a.m.

Boyce says trial commitment of 8 weeks. At least one juror raises their hand about making such a time commitment.

8:30 a.m.

Meanwhile a sketch artist is in the overflow room with a view of the main courtroom via Zoom. This may be the first ever court zoom sketch in history.

8:27 a.m.

Potential jurors are now entering the voir dire phase. Boyce explains the process and questioning in order to find a fair and impartial jury.

8:23 a.m.

Vallow charges: 1st degree murder (2), murder conspiracy (3) & grand theft (2). She had not pleaded not guilty.

8:21 a.m.

Judge Boyce is breaking down the case, who is representing the state (Rob Wood, Lindsey Blake & Rachel Smith). Vallow Daybell is represented by Jim Archibald and John Thomas. Boyce is now detailing the charges against Vallow.

8:19 a.m.

The goal is to find 12 jurors and six alternates. Roll call is underway.

8:17 a.m.

From my view, Vallow is wearing black, her hair is curled and she has glasses on. Boyce notes that the jury selection courtroom is closed to the public.

Boyce reminds us that we can’t record anything from the strea.m..

8:15 a.m.

Strea.m.ing has started. Vallow is sitting with her defense Jim Archibald and John Thomas. Judge Boyce is now speaking.

8:04 a.m.

A bit of a delay. Still waiting on jury selection to begin.

7:41 a.m.

Chad Daybell’s attorney John Prior just sat down in the overflow room. Daybell will have his own trial now that his case is severed from Lori Vallow’s.

7:35 a.m.

Lori Vallow is here in the courthouse for jury selection. Despite media ca.m.eras banned, we expect to see a courtroom ca.m.era angle on her and the defense.

7:24 a.m.

Will this take a week? Quick briefing from Ada County court admin who says "I hope not."

7:23 a.m.

Per Idaho law, we are only going to hear audio of potential jurors. There will be ca.m.era angles looking at the judge, defense and prosecution. The feed will go dark if there is individual voir dire.

6:58 a.m.

Inside the courthouse now in Ada County as dozens of potential jurors are checking in. Nearly 2,000 were summoned last week to get questionnaires for the Lori Vallow trial.

April 2 (eve of trial)

We're waiting for a ruling on whether the grandparents of JJ Vallow, Kay and Larry Woodcock, can be in the courtroom aside from witness testimony. The judge wanted to clarify if they should be considered statutory victims in this case.

They have a lawyer who motioned on Friday, March 31 for them to be allowed in.