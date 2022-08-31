Live 'Stranger Things' exhibit coming to Atlanta

article

An upcoming Atlanta exhibit has thrills for "Stranger Things" fans who want to experience The Upside Down or travel back to the mid-80s.

The live "Stranger Things: The Experience" comes to Atlanta's Pullman Yards on Oct. 22.

The show's creators, the Duffer Brothers, helped develop a storyline that takes guests to Hawkins Lab and The Upside Down to save the town. Afterward, attendees can revel in nostalgia at the arcade and get a sundae at Scoops Ahoy.

Interested attendees can join the waitlist to have the opportunity to purchase tickets, which go on sale Sept. 8. Tickets are limited, start at $49 per person and can be booked online.

"We know our Stranger Things fans will embrace the chance to be the heroes of the story, working alongside Eleven, Mike and the rest of the gang to fight the evil threatening to consume Hawkins," says Greg Lombardo, Head of Experiences at Netflix. "Fans love losing themselves in the world when they watch the show. Now, for the first time, they will literally be able to live an episode from the series."

The exhibit is open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.