Live Nation to run concert venue at Atlanta's Centennial Yards

The Brief Concert promoter Live Nation will be leasing a new 5,300-capacity live music venue at Atlanta's Centennial Yards. Development is underway on the project, which is located in what's commonly known as "The Gulch." Along with the Live Nation venue, there will also be an immersive sports and entertainment venue that spans three levels.



Massive concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment is looking to crank up the volume on Atlanta's Centennial Yards project.

The company announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to lease a 5,300-capacity live music venue at the future site of the entertainment district downtown.

What we know:

Located on the 50-acre stretch of land between the Five Points MARTA station and Mercedes-Benz Stadium that's commonly known as "The Gulch," the $5-billion mega-project was originally announced in 2019 by developers CIM Group.

The developers' master plan will feature over 8 million square feet of apartments, retail spaces, restaurants hotels, and entertainment venues - including Live Nation's planned venue.

What they're saying:

"Atlanta has long been a cornerstone of American music and live entertainment, and we’re thrilled to help write its next chapter downtown with this new venue at Centennial Yards," said Jordan Zachary, President of Global Venues at Live Nation. "This venue fills a key gap in the local entertainment landscape and we believe it will further strengthen the city’s position as a cultural and economic powerhouse. We’re proud to partner with the Centennial Yards, CIM Group and the Hawks organizations to deliver a destination that draws fans from across the region and contributes to the growth of Atlanta’s vibrant music scene."

"We are thrilled to welcome Live Nation to Centennial Yards as we continue shaping a district that reflects the energy and spirit of Atlanta," said Shaul Kuba, Co-Founder and Principal, CIM Group. "Bringing this world-class venue to life is a major step forward that brings people together through transformative experiences—not just for the development, but for the city itself. It reflects our commitment to building something bold, inclusive, and unforgettable for Downtown Atlanta."

What's next:

Development at the site is underway and includes Cosm, an immersive sports and entertainment venue that spans three levels, the Hotel Phoenix, and The Mitchell, a 304-unit apartment tower. Those projects are expected to open later in 2025.

Other parts of the project are expected to be open before the city is slated to host key matches in the 2026 World Cup.