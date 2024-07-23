High-tech entertainment venue coming to Atlanta's Centennial Yards

Atlanta will soon be home to a new immersive sports and entertainment venue.

Cosm will sit in Centennial Yards right near Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The entertainment venue is set to be 70,000 square feet and spans three levels.

Guests will be able to watch live sports and other entertainment in what designers are calling "Shared Reality," which combines high-tech visuals and premium food and beverages.

The creators of Cosm say the venue's giant LED dome is 87 feet in diameter and will display events in 12K resolution.

"Cosm’s experience is unparalleled, using its Shared Reality technology to provide guests with front-row access to global events from Downtown Atlanta at Centennial Yards," said Brian McGowan, the president of Centennial Yards. "With existing, world-class sports venues and the addition of Cosm, we believe Centennial Yards will become the center of gravity for entertainment in Atlanta, connecting people of all ages with an incredible combination of sporting events, music, bars, restaurants and retail."

The venue already has partnerships with ESPN, the NBA, NBC Sports, TNT Sports, FOX Sports, the UFC and more.

This will be Cosm's third location. The company has venues at Hollwood Park in Los Angeles and Grandscape in Texas.

Along with Cosm, the developers say construction of a 19-story boutique hotel and a 19-story residential tower is already underway and set to open in 2025.