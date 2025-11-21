Live like the president in Atlanta's White House for just $35M

article

The Brief Atlanta White House hits the market for $35M with two full residences Built as a ¾-scale replica of the real White House, complete with Oval Office Current owner Thuy Ai Kathy Lam calls the home a symbol of her American dream



One of Georgia’s most recognizable and unconventional homes — the Atlanta White House — is back in the spotlight as its current owner prepares to sell the famous replica mansion for $35 million.

What we know:

The property, located at 3687 Briarcliff Road, has a history as unique as its architecture.

Built in 2001 by developer Fred Milani, the 16,500-square-foot estate was modeled at three-quarters scale after the real White House in Washington. Milani sent designers to D.C. to study the original structure closely, creating a residence complete with an Oval Office, a Lincoln bedroom replica and sprawling formal grounds. After the 2008 housing crisis, Milani sold the home, and it became a sought-after venue for film shoots, family gatherings and special events.

For current owner Thuy Ai Kathy Lam, the mansion represents something deeply personal, according to the Wall Street Journal. Lam immigrated to the U.S. from postwar Vietnam in 1995 with very little money, eventually building a successful beauty business in Atlanta. As a young newcomer, she remembers passing the replica White House and thinking she’d be lucky just to tour it one day. Nearly two decades later, she purchased the home after her then-husband joked about buying it; Lam took the idea seriously and reached out to the owner directly. Within weeks, her family had moved in.

Now, with her children in college, Lam is ready to move on.

The estate, listed by Serhant agents Tuy Dewey Luong, Annie Tran and Tiffany Powell, includes two full residences spanning more than 20,000 square feet combined on nearly three manicured acres. The main home offers six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, while the guest residence adds seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, allowing the property to host large groups while preserving privacy.

Inside, a grand foyer showcases muraled ceilings, a sweeping staircase and a custom chandelier, all supported by a discreet home elevator. Outside, amenities include manicured gardens, an oversized pool and jacuzzi, and a fully equipped pool house with an outdoor kitchen.

Lam calls the estate a symbol of her American dream — and for the next owner, it may be the chance to step into a truly one-of-a-kind piece of Atlanta real estate history.

