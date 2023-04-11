Burglars attempt to snatch ATM in smash-and-grab at Little Five Points smoke shop

Image 1 of 6 ▼ An ATM was stolen and quickly discarded in a smash-and-grab robbery at a Little Five Points smoke shop in Atlanta on April 11, 2023. (FOX 5)

Police say officers are searching for three men who smashed their way into a Little Five Points smoke shop, stole an ATM, and then fled.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Tuesday at the smoke shop located in the 1100 block of Euclid Avenue NE. Atlanta Police say the trio ran from the store with the ATM, but did not get far with the machine. Police say officers found the ATM discarded down the roadway. It appeared no money was taken.

Forensic investigators spent the morning dusting the ATM and the store for fingerprints.

The case remains under investigation.